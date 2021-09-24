Ross McCrorie confident Aberdeen will stop rot

Ross McCrorie believes tidying up on “small details” will help Aberdeen turn around their form.

The Dons have not won in seven matches and slipped out of the cinch Premiership top six ahead of Sunday’s trip to face St Mirren in Paisley.

“The previous results have not been good enough and we will look to rectify that now,” McCrorie said on the club’s official website.

“We are now back to one game a week. We have had a good training week so far and we still have a few more days to go. We have been training well as a team and hopefully we will start to see the fruits of that work.

“We will have our game plan and we will try and execute it as well as we can.

“I would not necessarily say we have been playing badly. We just need to tidy up on the small details. We have to eradicate the mistakes we are making.

“I think once that happens then things will start to click into place.”

The versatile former Rangers player added: “We have been dominating games in terms of possession. But we know we need to start turning that possession into results.

“Hopefully once we get that win and three points, we will get ourselves going on a run.

“We are confident that the tide will turn.”