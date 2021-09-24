Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jack Ross hoping to have unchanged squad for St Johnstone visit

By Press Association
September 24 2021, 8.29pm
Hibernian head coach Jack Ross is hoping to have an unchanged squad (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Hibernian head coach Jack Ross is hoping to have an unchanged squad (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross hopes to have an unchanged squad for the visit of St Johnstone.

With James Scott having returned to the squad for the midweek win over Dundee United after a bout of illness, that would mean everyone being available except the club’s four long-term absentees.

Jamie Murphy (hamstring), Sean Mackie (foot), Christian Doidge (Achilles) and Melker Hallberg (knee) all face at least several more weeks on the sidelines.

Saints are likely to be without defender James Brown after the defender tweaked his hamstring during Wednesday’s win at Dundee.

Murray Davidson (back) remains doubtful after missing the Dens Park trip.

Cammy MacPherson (shoulder), Liam Gordon (knee) and Craig Bryson (knee) are all still sidelined by injury.

