Jack Ross hoping to have unchanged squad for St Johnstone visit By Press Association September 24 2021, 8.29pm Hibernian head coach Jack Ross is hoping to have an unchanged squad (Jeff Holmes/PA) Hibernian head coach Jack Ross hopes to have an unchanged squad for the visit of St Johnstone. With James Scott having returned to the squad for the midweek win over Dundee United after a bout of illness, that would mean everyone being available except the club’s four long-term absentees. Jamie Murphy (hamstring), Sean Mackie (foot), Christian Doidge (Achilles) and Melker Hallberg (knee) all face at least several more weeks on the sidelines. Saints are likely to be without defender James Brown after the defender tweaked his hamstring during Wednesday’s win at Dundee. Murray Davidson (back) remains doubtful after missing the Dens Park trip. Cammy MacPherson (shoulder), Liam Gordon (knee) and Craig Bryson (knee) are all still sidelined by injury. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Callum Davidson challenges St Johnstone hopefuls Charlie Gilmour and Cammy Ballantyne to grasp opportunity as engine room injuries bite Crystal Palace welcome back Jeffrey Schlupp for Brighton visit Motherwell defender Sondre Solholm Johansen remains out for visit of Ross County Leigh Griffiths included in the Dundee squad for the visit of Rangers