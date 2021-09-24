Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ireland’s Test with USA in Las Vegas cancelled due to border restrictions

By Press Association
September 24 2021, 8.41pm
Andy Farrell’s Ireland were due to begin their autumn campaign in Las Vegas (Donall Farmer/PA)
Ireland’s autumn Test against the United States in Las Vegas has been cancelled due to ongoing border restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Andy Farrell’s side were scheduled to play at the Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, October 30 ahead of hosting Japan, New Zealand and Argentina in Dublin.

Organisers are attempting to rearrange the fixture for October 2022.

“The continued border restrictions on entry into the United States from Ireland and the UK have presented insurmountable logistical challenges for the Irish team to fulfil the fixture,” read a statement from the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU).

“The vision for the 2021 Las Vegas Rugby Cup is for Irish and international rugby fans to descend on Las Vegas and create a global showcase for international rugby.

“That is not possible in October with border restrictions between Ireland, the UK and USA remaining in place until 1 November 2021.

“Event organisers will begin working with stakeholders to investigate rescheduling the event to October 2022.”

Ireland signed off the 2020-21 campaign by thrashing the USA 71-10 on July 10 at the Aviva Stadium.

The team have played fixtures in Chicago and New Jersey in recent seasons, which included a historic first win over the All Blacks in November 2016 at Soldier Field.

IRFU chief executive Philip Browne said: “It’s regrettable that the game won’t be going ahead this October.

“Irish Rugby is committed to enhancing its connection with the Irish diaspora in the US as we further expand the Irish rugby brand globally.

“We are very supportive at looking at rescheduling the fixture next year.”

