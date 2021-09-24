Leigh Griffiths included in the Dundee squad for the visit of Rangers By Press Association September 24 2021, 9.07pm Leigh Griffiths could feature (PA) Leigh Griffiths is in the Dundee squad for the cinch Premiership visit of Rangers. Griffiths was charged by police in relation to an incident involving a pyrotechnic being kicked back into the stand during Dundee’s midweek defeat by St Johnstone. Dundee were missing Charlie Adam (groin) and Ryan Sweeney (concussion) against Saints while striker Danny Mullen (ankle) remains on the sidelines. Rangers have reported no fresh injuries for the game. Ryan Jack is due back in training in the next two weeks following calf surgery. Ryan Kent misses out with a hamstring injury and Filip Helander remains on the sidelines with a knee problem. Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) is also still missing. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Leigh Griffiths: The only thing that will keep Celtic loanee out of Rangers clash is his ankle injury says Dundee boss James McPake Ange Postecoglou must make do without eight players for Dundee United clash James McPake has ‘absolutely no concerns’ playing Leigh Griffiths against Gers Jack Ross hoping to have unchanged squad for St Johnstone visit