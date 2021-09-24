Motherwell defender Sondre Solholm Johansen remains out for visit of Ross County By Press Association September 24 2021, 9.31pm Graham Alexander has no fresh injuries (Jane Barlow/PA) Motherwell defender Sondre Solholm Johansen remains out for the visit of Ross County after dropping out of the squad through injury last weekend. Jake Carroll is available again after a two-game suspension. Graham Alexander has no fresh injury problems. Ross County are set to be without Connor Randall again because of an ankle injury. Defender Jake Vokins remains on the sidelines with a foot injury. But the on-loan Southampton player is back in the Highlands for his rehab following surgery in England. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Jack Ross hoping to have unchanged squad for St Johnstone visit ‘Outstanding’ Barrie McKay singled out for praise following Hearts’ draw Stephen Kingsley snatches point for Hearts at Ross County Malky Mackay calls on new-look Ross County team to give fans their first victory