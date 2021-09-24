Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Crystal Palace welcome back Jeffrey Schlupp for Brighton visit

By Press Association
September 24 2021, 9.39pm
Jeffrey Schlupp is available again for Crystal Palace (Ashley Western/PA)
Jeffrey Schlupp is available again for Crystal Palace (Ashley Western/PA)

Crystal Palace will have Jeffrey Schlupp back in contention for the visit of rivals Brighton on Monday.

The versatile midfielder suffered a hamstring injury on international duty with Ghana earlier this month but has recovered from the problem and is back in training.

Nathan Ferguson and Ebere Eze (both Achilles) remain absent but are making good progress ahead of an anticipated return later in the year.

Brighton are monitoring midfielders Alexis Mac Allister, Enock Mwepu and Yves Bissouma ahead of the trip to Selhurst Park.

Mac Allister suffered a knock in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Swansea and Mwepu pulled out of that game due to a groin issue, while Bissouma sustained a knee injury in Sunday’s win over Leicester.

Defender Adam Webster (hamstring) is still sidelined.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, McArthur, Ayew, Benteke, Zaha, Butland, Clyne, Kelly, Tomkins, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Hughes, Schlupp, Olise, Edouard, Matthews, Rak-Sakyi, Mateta.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, Cucurella, Dunk, Duffy, Veltman, Lamptey, Burn, Roberts, Bissouma, Lallana, March, Mwepu, Moder, Alzate, Richards, Gross, Mac Allister, Trossard, Welbeck, Maupay, Connolly, Locadia.

