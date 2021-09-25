Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No promises for Daniel Podence despite Carabao Cup heroics

By Press Association
September 25 2021, 10.15am
Daniel Podence has impressed in the Carabao Cup (Nick Potts/PA)
Having first come across Daniel Podence in youth football 15 years ago, Wolves boss Bruno Lage is now pondering when to unleash the winger in the Premier League.

Podence has only started twice since his fellow Portuguese took over in the summer, both times in the Carabao Cup.

But he has made the most of his chances, scoring in the second round at Nottingham Forest and again in midweek during a 2-2 draw against Tottenham, who prevailed on penalties.

He could still find himself shuffled back to the bench against Southampton on Sunday but the 25-year-old goes back a long way with his new manager and has been assured he has a role to play.

“I know Daniel since he was 10 years old, I know him since that age,” said Lage, who was a youth coach at Benfica when Podence was an emerging player at Sporting.

“I played against him at under-10s, under-15s, I think at under-17s. I know what he did at Sporting, at Olympiacos and here. I know him very well and I know the things he can do for us and the things he can do to help us in our game.

“It was not a surprise for me what guys like Daniel did in the (Spurs) game. He is doing well in training, he trained well again on Friday. It is a long season and I try to choose the best decision for the game.

“Sometimes one player comes in, scores a goal, but it doesn’t mean he must play from the start. He can do the job, the same thing (as a substitute), to bring the game to us. It’s about who has the best strategy to play the other team. Our job is about decisions and I want to take the best ones.

“I have four wingers, because we don’t have Pedro Neto, and they give us different solutions. The thing is to choose the best two for each moment.”

Wolves have had a slow start under Lage, taking three points from five Premier League games with just two goals along the way.

He is still looking to stamp his identity on the team he inherited from Nuno Espirito Santo, and may well need a second transfer window to complete the task.

At St Mary’s he will face off a side he feels are on the other side of that journey after two-and-a-half years under the guidance of Ralph Hasenhuttl.

“The way he plays, it looks like a real team,” he said of the Saints boss.

“It’s the best compliment I have to say about his work. When you look at them you see a real team, who can do a lot of things. When you defend they can do this, when you are pressing they can do this, you are compact, you have ball players who know what to do with it.

“It is going to be a good game to see.”

