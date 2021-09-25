Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Graham Potter: Wilfried Zaha among Premier League’s most dangerous players

By Press Association
September 25 2021, 10.21am
Brighton manager Graham Potter (left) is well aware of the threat posed by Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha (Adrian Dennis/PA)
Brighton manager Graham Potter (left) is well aware of the threat posed by Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha (Adrian Dennis/PA)

Brighton boss Graham Potter believes Crystal Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha is among the most threatening frontmen in the Premier League.

Albion head to Selhurst Park on Monday evening with Potter seeking a first win over his club’s fiercest rivals at the fifth time of asking.

Eagles forward Zaha has scored seven goals in 13 career appearances against the Seagulls, including in each of the two previous corresponding fixtures in south London.

High-flying Brighton have begun the new season by taking 12 points from a possible 15 and Potter acknowledges keeping Zaha quiet will be key to enhancing that record.

“He’s a top player,” said Potter. “He’s one of the Premier League’s most dangerous players.

“He’s very, very talented and he has played at a high level for a long, long time. We have a lot of respect for him as a player and what he’s achieved.

“Like all of those guys, you have to be wary.

“But they’ve got other players as well, a good team, so we have to play well as a team.”

Potter has returned with respectable 1-1 draws from his two previous trips to Palace as Albion head coach.

However, the Seagulls have then gone on to lose the return games at the Amex Stadium, including a painful 2-1 loss in February from a contest they dominated.

The Eagles are a different proposition having replaced veteran Roy Hodgson with rookie Premier League manager Patrick Vieira during the summer and Potter is eager for overdue glory from a game dubbed the M23 derby.

“Results-wise it hasn’t been particularly favourable,” said Potter.

“It’s something we want to address and turn around, but Palace are a good team as well, they’ve got some good players.

“We’ve had a really good start and it would be fantastic to get another good result, but we can’t think too much about that, we’ve just got to think about how we’re going to get the result.

“We have to play well to quieten the atmosphere down, try to get ahead in the game, but at Selhurst Park the crowd are always involved in the game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier