Gareth Taylor hopes Man City rise to ‘good challenge’ against Arsenal

Manchester City Women manager Gareth Taylor sees Sunday’s clash with Arsenal as a “good challenge” despite his side’s host of injury issues.

City could have four senior players ruled out for the trip to Meadow Park as they look to bounce back from back-to-back defeats against Tottenham and Real Madrid.

“It’s a tough game for us but I think it’s a good game for us to have,” said Taylor.

“We’re a little bit light in certain areas of the pitch in terms of availability of players, but I see it as a really good challenge for us.”

Gareth Taylor’s Manchester City team will be looking to bounce back against Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)

The City injury list includes England international Steph Houghton, with Taylor admitting she could face a lengthy spell on the sidelines from a problem she sustained on duty with the national side.

“Unfortunately Steph had to return from (international) camp quite early. She’s in a boot currently with an Achilles issue. We don’t know a time frame but we don’t think it’s going to be especially short,” the City Women manager said.

Jonas Eidevall’s Arsenal side have won all six of their matches since he took charge in the summer, and have scored 21 goals.

Manchester City Women have a number of players ruled out through injury (Nick Potts/PA)

Marc Skinner is another manager relishing a big test as his Manchester United side prepare to host champions Chelsea on Sunday.

“It will be a really good challenge for us in terms of seeing where we’re at, what can we do to the best team from last year in terms of the league,” Skinner said.

“We have to be more consistent in every game. We’ve got to raise our game against everyone.

“I’m more interested in how we challenge our own mindset in these games than about what Chelsea will bring.”

Elsewhere, Hope Powell’s Brighton host Aston Villa as they look to maintain their perfect start to the season of two wins from two.

Tottenham, who had a shock victory over Manchester City, will try to build on that against Reading.

Leicester will be looking for their first points of the league season when they travel to West Ham.