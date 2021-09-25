Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic ignores ‘distraction’ of possible points deduction

By Press Association
September 25 2021, 4.37pm
Reading manager Veljko Paunovic (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Reading manager Veljko Paunovic (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic vowed to ignore matters out of his control with the Sky Bet Championship club potentially facing a nine-point deduction for breaching EFL financial guidelines.

Paunovic spoke after Alen Halilovic’s first goal for Reading, in the 55th minute, secured a hard-earned 1-0 home victory over Middlesbrough – their third successive win.

Boro rallied late on but their hopes of forcing an equaliser were hampered when striker Matt Crooks was sent off for a lunge at home goalkeeper Luke Southwood.

Of the potential nine-point deduction, Paunovic said: “I don’t want distractions. We are only focused on the things that we can control and that is our performance.

“I don’t want to talk about this. It is out of my control. I don’t control it.”

Of the victory over Boro, Paunovic said: “Considering our circumstances with all the injuries, we always looked to put out a team that could compete and win.

“There’s always an idea behind what we’re trying to do and we were more than satisfied with the players showing such great spirit.

“We keep rolling, we keep going, but with our feet on the ground. But the confidence is now restored and the belief is also there.

“We are where we are and it’s a huge credit to the team. We had a lot of new players against Boro, players who had not played together before in this line-up.

“We didn’t start the game badly but we didn’t show the initial confidence that I would have liked.

“We created quite a few very good team chances and I regret that we didn’t convert them. That would have been great.

“We executed the game plan very well in the first half and even better in the second half.

“It was hard to defend all those Boro set-pieces towards the end but we improved on that and today we got our first clean sheet this season.”

Middlesbrough have won only once in seven matches and manager Neil Warnock confirmed that the club would appeal against Crooks’ dismissal.

“The referee [Peter Bankes] was in a terrible position,” Warnock said. “He said that he saw the tackle and then had advice from his linesman who was 45 yards away. A young linesman who looked about 18.

“The linesman said he saw Crooks go in for the ball with his studs high and endangering him [Southwood] so he immediately said red card to the referee.

“Peter didn’t have a very good second half and he was in a terrible position and he’s listened to a young pup with a flag in his hand.

“It’s terrible really. I’ve been in the game 42 years and this group of Championship referees at the minute is probably the worst I have ever come across.

“Honestly, if Matt hadn’t have gone in for that challenge, I’d have probably fined him.”

On the 1-0 defeat, Warnock said: “I can’t fault the effort that my players put in but I don’t think that we created enough chances.

“It all came down to that bit of luck again, a mishit shot [from Halilovic] that just bounces on the floor and goes in.

“Then Crooks gets on the end of a cross and it just hits the goalkeeper [Southwood] in the face. He didn’t know anything about it.

“It’s just one those things, we just have to keep going.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier