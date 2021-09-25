Ayr held to goalless draw by Morton By Press Association September 25 2021, 5.52pm The Honest Men struck the crossbar late on (Lynne Cameron/PA) Ayr were held to a goalless draw by Morton in their cinch Championship match at Somerset Park. The Honest Men made a promising start, with Tomi Adeloye firing just wide from close range. Morton threatened just before half-time when a long-range volley from Gozie Ugwu was pushed behind by Ayr keeper Charlie Albinson for a corner. Ayr were forced into a change for the second half, with James Maxwell replacing midfielder Daire O’Connor, who had picked up a shoulder problem. Just after the hour mark, Ton forward Gavin Reilly fired over from 12 yards out before Jaakko Oksanen shot wide after the ball dropped to him from a corner. Ayr went close to breaking the deadlock with 14 minutes left when Maxwell’s effort flew across goal and off the crossbar. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Troy Deeney rattles crossbar as Birmingham held to goalless draw by Preston Not a good game – Markus Schopp bemoans bore draw between Barnsley and Blackburn Barnsley and Blackburn grind out frustrating goalless draw at Oakwell Steven Bradley helps boost Ayr to victory at Hamilton