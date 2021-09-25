Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Colchester hold Swindon

By Press Association
September 25 2021, 5.52pm
Shamal George made some saves for Colchester (David Davies/PA)
Shamal George made some saves for Colchester (David Davies/PA)

Swindon and Colchester could not be separated in a frustrating goalless draw at the County Ground.

The home side had a lot more of the play but a combination of impressive Colchester defending, some decent Shamal George saves and Swindon letting themselves down in the final third saw the two sides share the spoils.

Most of Swindon’s opportunities were wasted with good moves ending with passes being astray but they did manage to test George, most notably when he had to dive to his right to brilliantly deny left-back Ellis Iandolo from the edge of the box.

Jack Payne was also denied by George with a close-range sliding effort while Colchester only had sniffs in front of goal, such as Brendan Wiredu and Alan Judge both clearing the crossbar from range in the first half.

It was much the same story for Swindon with Kaine Kesler-Hayden and Alex Gilbert both shooting over while Tyreece Simpson nodded a Kesler-Hayden cross over the bar from six yards.

