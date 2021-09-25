Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Tyrese Sinclair sees red as Mansfield take point off high-flying Leyton Orient

By Press Association
September 25 2021, 8.01pm Updated: September 26 2021, 4.58am
Mansfield’s Tyrese Sinclair (right) was sent off for violent conduct in the goalless draw with Leyton Orient (Zac Goodwin/PA Images).
Mansfield had Tyrese Sinclair sent off for violent conduct as they fought out a goalless draw with high-flying Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road.

Mansfield were awarded a free-kick with five minutes remaining but Sinclair kicked out at Theo Archibald.

That led to a heated confrontation between players from both sides which ended with a red for Sinclair.

Orient’s Shad Ogie and Alex Mitchell and Mansfield’s Rhys Oates were handed yellow cards.

Referee Ben Speedie had infuriated the Stags by turning down two penalty claims for hand ball in the first-half.

It was Orient’s turn to complain when substitute Ruel Sotiriou was felled in the box but failed to win the verdict.

In a game of few clear cut chances, Mansfield came closest to breaking the deadlock when Sotiriou grazed the post with a header.

Then Stags keeper Nathan Bishop saved his side a point with a fine save in added time when he parried away a stinging shot from Archibald.

It was Mansfield’s first clean sheet of the season.

