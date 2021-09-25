Tyrese Sinclair sees red as Mansfield take point off high-flying Leyton Orient

Mansfield had Tyrese Sinclair sent off for violent conduct as they fought out a goalless draw with high-flying Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road.

Mansfield were awarded a free-kick with five minutes remaining but Sinclair kicked out at Theo Archibald.

That led to a heated confrontation between players from both sides which ended with a red for Sinclair.

Orient’s Shad Ogie and Alex Mitchell and Mansfield’s Rhys Oates were handed yellow cards.

Referee Ben Speedie had infuriated the Stags by turning down two penalty claims for hand ball in the first-half.

It was Orient’s turn to complain when substitute Ruel Sotiriou was felled in the box but failed to win the verdict.

In a game of few clear cut chances, Mansfield came closest to breaking the deadlock when Sotiriou grazed the post with a header.

Then Stags keeper Nathan Bishop saved his side a point with a fine save in added time when he parried away a stinging shot from Archibald.

It was Mansfield’s first clean sheet of the season.