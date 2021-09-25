Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Substitute Paddy Lane fires equaliser to salvage Fleetwood point at Cambridge

By Press Association
September 25 2021, 8.25pm
Cambridge and Fleetwood fought out a 2-2 draw at Abbey Stadium (Kieran Cleeves/PA Images).
Substitute Paddy Lane grabbed an equaliser to rescue a point for Fleetwood in a 2-2 draw at Cambridge.

Fleetwood were ahead inside two minutes when Danny Andrew’s corner from the right found James Hill, who nodded past Dimi Mitov.

Hill almost scored at the other end, diverting Shilow Tracey’s cross narrowly wide, before James Brophy fired over from outside the box.

Ten minutes before half time Cambridge did draw level through Adam May, who pounced on a loose ball before drilling a terrific effort beyond Alex Cairns from distance.

Cairns was called on to push wide Jack Iredale’s freekick from even further out as the sides went in level at half time.

Iredale was instrumental as the U’s took the lead after 51 minutes, storming up the left flank before producing a perfect cross for Tracey to turn home.

Fleetwood had struggled to create chances but they were level 15 minutes from the end when Lane cut inside from the right and fired a fine finish beyond Mitov.

Lane’s leveller extended Fleetwood’s unbeaten run to five games.

