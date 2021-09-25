Chris Porter’s penalty snatches Crewe a point at Rotherham

A stoppage-time penalty from Chris Porter earned Crewe a point in a 1-1 draw at Rotherham.

The Millers met stubborn resistance in a first half they dominated, but a second-half breakthrough looked like earning them maximum points before Porter netted the late spot-kick – which also saw Wes Harding sent off.

Chiedozie Ogbene blew a big chance to give Rotherham an early lead but he ballooned over after a marauding run from Ben Wiles.

Will Grigg then tested Alex goalkeeper Will Jaaskelainen with a glancing header from Joe Mattock’s cross and fired into the side-netting from Ollie Rathbone’s pass.

Crewe’s resilience was broken in the 54th minute when Rathbone charged down a clearance from Donervon Daniels and slotted the ball past Jaaskelainen.

The visitors snatched a point in the second minute of time added on as Porter smashed in from the spot after being hauled down by Harding, who received a second yellow card for the foul.