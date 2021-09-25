Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Blackpool’s rise continues with third win in four

By Press Association
September 25 2021, 9.03pm
Shayne Lavery, left, celebrates after scoring Blackpool’s winner (Tim Markland/PA)
Shayne Lavery’s smartly-taken first-half strike handed improving Blackpool a deserved 1-0 win against Barnsley.

Neil Critchley’s side eased into a comfortable mid-table position thanks to a third victory in four Championship games.

Barnsley, meanwhile, dropped closer to the drop zone thanks to a seventh match without success. Last season’s play-off semi-finalists have still won just once so far this season.

Another mouth-watering Roses battle at Bloomfield Road got off to a rather pedestrian start.

The hosts soon clicked into gear, though, with Lavery forcing Brad Collins into a smart save as he darted in to meet Keshi Anderson’s low cross and Luke Garbutt fired the follow-up opportunity way over the top from 25 yards.

The Tykes were being roared on by a terrific army of travelling support, and they were all off their seats in the 12th minute when Dominik Frieser’s side-footed effort from 12 yards was blocked close to the line.

As the sun began beating down, the Seasiders were next to threaten when Garbutt crashed in another shot from distance which flicked off defender Jasper Moon and fizzed behind.

Barnsley were next to go close when skipper Cauley Woodrow hit an instinctive shot on the turn narrowly wide before Blackpool went mighty close in the 25th minute. Garbutt again sneaked in down the left to meet Anderson’s through-ball, only for Collins to bravely race out and smother the Blackpool man’s close-range effort.

Anderson did eventually create a breakthrough in the 32nd minute, though, when his perfectly-weighted pass was met by Lavery and he tucked home clinically past Collins from a narrow angle.

Barnsley came agonisingly close to a leveller 10 minutes later when Victor Adeboyejo’s crisp effort was expertly palmed away by Chris Maxwell.

The visitors began the second period on the front foot and Callum Styles lashed in a 25-yard strike that only just cleared the crossbar.

The lively Anderson replied in kind for Blackpool, drilling a low effort just past Collins’ far post, while the goalkeeper was also tested by goalscorer Lavery from 15 yards.

It was the hosts who continued to press the most as the game wore on beyond the hour mark and Tyreece John-Jules was unfortunate when his well-struck left-foot drive was deflected behind.

It was looking like Barnsley were beginning to run out of gas but Woodrow almost notched in the 85th minute when his tight-angled shot from close in was saved by Maxwell.

Michal Helik headed off target late on for the Tykes as Blackpool secured the points.

