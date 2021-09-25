Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

City celebrate and Ronaldo wants a response – Saturday’s sporting social

By Press Association
September 25 2021, 9.09pm Updated: September 26 2021, 12.07am
Aymeric Laporte and Cristiano Ronaldo (PA)
Aymeric Laporte and Cristiano Ronaldo (PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 25.

Football

City’s players loved their win at Chelsea.

Rio copped some flack from the City fans.

Cristiano Ronaldo wanted a response from Manchester United.

Wilfried Zaha was on target.

Aston Villa matchwinner Kortney Hause breathed a sigh of relief after conceding a late penalty.

Injured team-mate Leon Bailey was desperate for the final whistle.

Gary Lineker saw the bigger picture after Bruno Fernandes’ penalty miss.

Allan Saint-Maximin was ready.

Len Ashurst’s former clubs paid tribute after his death aged 82.

Boxing

Anthony Joshua fitted in a late trim.

Deontay Wilder made a promise.

Ricky Hatton wished his son well.

Tennis

Serena Williams had a beach day.

Cricket

Tim Bresnan and Warwickshire hit back at the haters.

Chris Woakes loved the Bears’ title win.

Kevin Pietersen felt the heat.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]