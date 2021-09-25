Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Derek Adams bemoans Bradford’s disappointing performance

By Press Association
September 25 2021, 9.26pm
Derek Adams bemoaned Bradford’s display (PA)
Bradford boss Derek Adams admitted there were not any positives he could draw from his side’s 2-1 defeat at Crawley.

Goals in each half from Will Ferry and Nick Tsaroulla made it five league games without a win for City, who replied late on through Callum Cooke.

The Bantams made an encouraging start with three wins from their first four league games, but have since only taken two points and Adams felt they did not do themselves much credit in this game.

The former Plymouth and Morecambe boss admitted:” It was extremely poor defensively and really poor offensively.

“The goals we conceded were shocking and performance-wise it was really, really poor. I can only apologise for a dreadful performance. “

City went into the game with six senior players out injured, but Adams refused to use this as an excuse and felt his men should still have taken something from the clash.

He added: ”We still had enough on the pitch to have taken either a win or a draw.

“But over the 90 minutes it was a really bad performance. There are zero positives – we haven’t taken a point and the performance wasn’t good enough.”

Crawley moved up to eighth by extending their unbeaten home league run to five games and head coach John Yems is delighted at the way his injury-hit side are responding.

He said:” Our fans always know that we will have a go and we have never lost confidence despite the injuries.

“It is a learning curve and this won’t put pressure on us.

“I’ve been around long enough and I’m not stupid – we haven’t cracked it yet. We have got a long, long way to go.”

Yems’ only disappointment was giving away the late goal and he added:” We gave a poor goal away; it should have been 2-0.”

Yems felt the result was testament to the way his men reacted after suffering two more injuries and having a player sent off in the midweek draw against Harrogate.

He added: ”It was a team performance. We haven’t got enough people to rotate and the belief is getting stronger.”

