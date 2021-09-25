Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Charlie Cooper effort earns Wealdstone first away win

By Press Association
September 25 2021, 9.33pm
King’s Lynn manager Ian Culverhouse (Joe Giddens/PA)
King’s Lynn manager Ian Culverhouse (Joe Giddens/PA)

Charlie Cooper’s first-half strike helped 10-man Wealdstone claim their first away win of the season in the National League as they beat King’s Lynn 1-0 at The Walks.

The summer signing pounced on the loose ball before firing into the bottom corner from the edge of the box in the 32nd minute – his first goal for the club.

Wealdstone earlier had goalkeeper George Wickens to thank for keeping them on level terms, making two fine saves in quick succession to deny Michael Clunan and Junior Morias.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men three minutes after the break when Ira Jackson Jr was shown a red card for a high foot on Zain Walker.

Tyler Denton twice shot straight at Wickens and Morais fired just wide as the Linnets searched for an equaliser which never came as they fell to a fourth successive home defeat.

