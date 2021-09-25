Barnet earn first win of the season with victory over Weymouth

Late goals from Adam Marriott and Ben Richards-Everton saw Barnet beat Weymouth 3-1 to claim a first win of the Vanarama National League season.

Head of Football Dean Brennan was in charge after ex-Liverpool and Leeds winger Harry Kewell had been dismissed on Monday following a poor start to the new campaign.

Caretaker boss Brennan immediately got a strong response from the Bees with Mitch Brundle heading the hosts in front after 33 minutes at the Hive.

Weymouth were able to silence the home fans in the 70th minute though when Sean Shields’ latest fine delivery was this time converted by the head of Brandon Goodship.

Barnet were not to be deterred and Marriott calmed slotted into the net six minutes after his introduction to make it 2-1 before Richards-Everton headed in Sam Beard’s cross to clinch a first victory of the term which moved the north Londoners out of the bottom three.