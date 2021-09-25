Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Davis Keillor-Dunn goal gives Oldham the derby spoils at Rochdale

By Press Association
September 25 2021, 9.39pm
Davis Keillor-Dunn was Oldham’s matchwinner at Rochdale (Tim Markland/PA)
It was lucky 13 for Davis Keillor-Dunn, who was the matchwinner for Sky Bet League Two’s bottom club Oldham in their win at Rochdale.

The Scottish striker opened his account for the season in his 13th appearance as Oldham showed character in bouncing back from their 7-0 defeat at Brentford in the Carabao Cup.

The 59th-minute goal was worthy of winning any game as Keillor-Dunn bent in a low shot from the left of the box into the far corner – to the delight of their 1,500 fans.

The victory eased the mood on another toxic afternoon during which the Oldham fans chanted repeatedly for owner Abdallah Lemsagam to quit the club.

It was a hard-earned victory for the visitors in a Lancashire derby of few clear-cut chances.

Disappointing Rochdale failed to muster one goal attempt in the opening half, with Oldham’s only opening seeing Hallam Hope draw a decent save from Joel Coleman.

Dale were much brighter in the second period as Aaron Morley and Eoghan O’Connell both struck the woodwork and O’Connell also forced a brilliant flying save from goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler in the seven minutes of added-time.

However, they could not find an equaliser as the visitors held on for a win which moves them level with second-from-bottom Scunthorpe.

