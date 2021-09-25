Davis Keillor-Dunn goal gives Oldham the derby spoils at Rochdale

It was lucky 13 for Davis Keillor-Dunn, who was the matchwinner for Sky Bet League Two’s bottom club Oldham in their win at Rochdale.

The Scottish striker opened his account for the season in his 13th appearance as Oldham showed character in bouncing back from their 7-0 defeat at Brentford in the Carabao Cup.

The 59th-minute goal was worthy of winning any game as Keillor-Dunn bent in a low shot from the left of the box into the far corner – to the delight of their 1,500 fans.

The victory eased the mood on another toxic afternoon during which the Oldham fans chanted repeatedly for owner Abdallah Lemsagam to quit the club.

It was a hard-earned victory for the visitors in a Lancashire derby of few clear-cut chances.

Disappointing Rochdale failed to muster one goal attempt in the opening half, with Oldham’s only opening seeing Hallam Hope draw a decent save from Joel Coleman.

Dale were much brighter in the second period as Aaron Morley and Eoghan O’Connell both struck the woodwork and O’Connell also forced a brilliant flying save from goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler in the seven minutes of added-time.

However, they could not find an equaliser as the visitors held on for a win which moves them level with second-from-bottom Scunthorpe.