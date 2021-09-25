Halifax climb to fifth after victory over Aldershot By Press Association September 25 2021, 9.57pm Billy Waters broke the deadlock midway through the first half (Isaac Parkin/PA) Halifax moved up to fifth in the Vanarama National League with a 1-0 win at strugglers Aldershot. The Shaymen broke the deadlock in the 26th minute when defender Jack Senior fed Matthew Warburton down the left and his pass picked out Billy Waters, who tucked the ball in from a tight angle. Aldershot, who had lost all three of their previous home games, looked to get themselves back into the game following the break, with Mohamed Bettamer’s free-kick deflected just wide. Halifax threatened again through the lively Warburton, but his shot was charged down. The Shots pressed for an equaliser during the closing stages, as substitute George Fowler saw his goal-bound effort tipped over by Sam Johnson as Halifax extended their unbeaten run to four games. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Halifax stroll to victory over Stockport Corie Andrews at the double as Aldershot hit back twice to deny Wealdstone Boreham Wood and Halifax play out 2-2 draw at Meadow Park Notts County edge past Wealdstone to remain unbeaten after six games