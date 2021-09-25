Alex MacDonald earns Gillingham a point with the equaliser against Oxford

Alex MacDonald struck a long-range equaliser to earn Gillingham a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Oxford.

The midfielder fired a low shot into the bottom corner from 30 yards in the 31st minute, then chose not to celebrate in front of his old club’s fans.

Matty Taylor had put Oxford ahead in the fifth minute with his first goal since August, running onto Herbie Kane’s ball through the middle before slotting past Jamie Cumming.

The striker almost bagged another moments later, heading Steve Seddon’s cross against the bar.

Gills responded with Danny Lloyd hitting a low 20-yard shot that Jack Stevens saved with his legs.

Vadaine Oliver then headed wide of a gaping goal and it was no more than Gills deserved when MacDonald levelled.

Oxford dominated the second half but could not finish.

Cameron Brannagan was twice denied by Cumming, while Alex Gorrin nodded over at a corner.

Elliot Moore and Seddon went close to a winner for the U’s and Cumming also made a fine double save.