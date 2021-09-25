Mark Bonner bemoans Cambridge ‘poor’ start in Fleetwood draw

Mark Bonner was unhappy with his side’s “poor” start after Cambridge fought out a 2-2 draw with Fleetwood.

Cambridge recovered from conceding inside two minutes through James Hill to take the lead courtesy of Adam May’s fine strike and Shilow Tracey’s well worked goal.

But Fleetwood secured a point as Paddy Lane struck in the final 15 minutes.

“The start was really poor from us,” said Bonner. “Two games in a row here now we’ve done that after a week last week where we looked incredibly resilient in our box.

“It’s an easy goal for them to score, rubbish on our side. The fact it happened so early in both of those games is very frustrating.

“The only thing we’ve seen today is it didn’t spook us like last time. We had really good control of the game from that point and deservedly went in level at half time. The two goals we score are excellent.

“We shouldn’t turn our nose up at a point too often but I think the dressing room is disappointed. We thought we were in a position where we could have seen that game through and got the result.

“Once we got on top of the game we wanted to be able to see that out, and actually we didn’t feel under huge threat during that period of time. Even though we were struggling to get a bit of control of the game, we felt like their chances were very limited in that spell.

“We might defend the (equalising) goal a bit better but he’s finished it brilliantly.”

Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson was disappointed to see his side’s early lead slip but spoke highly of how they responded to going behind in order to extend their unbeaten run.

“It was a tough test for us. They’ve had some good results here, and a winning mentality when you get promoted. That can take you a long way. They’ve got some threats as well.

“We started the game well, scored a goal and looked a threat. Then we gave them an opportunity to get back into it. Obviously it’s a fantastic strike from the lad (May), and then you make sure that you match their endeavour and energy.

“Paddy Lane’s come on and effected the game and you want your subs to be able to do that. He’s come up with a fantastic goal.

“Our lads are adaptable and versatile, they can change the shape and know what they’re doing at any point of a game. That resulted in us getting a point today.

“They showed immense spirit and character again today. Some other teams would have crumbled when you’re under that pressure.”