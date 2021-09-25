Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mark Bonner bemoans Cambridge ‘poor’ start in Fleetwood draw

By Press Association
September 25 2021, 10.03pm
Cambridge boss Mark Bonner was unhappy with his side’s poor start in the 2-2 draw with Fleetwood (Nigel French/PA Images).
Mark Bonner was unhappy with his side’s “poor” start after Cambridge fought out a 2-2 draw with Fleetwood.

Cambridge recovered from conceding inside two minutes through James Hill to take the lead courtesy of Adam May’s fine strike and Shilow Tracey’s well worked goal.

But Fleetwood secured a point as Paddy Lane struck in the final 15 minutes.

“The start was really poor from us,” said Bonner. “Two games in a row here now we’ve done that after a week last week where we looked incredibly resilient in our box.

“It’s an easy goal for them to score, rubbish on our side. The fact it happened so early in both of those games is very frustrating.

“The only thing we’ve seen today is it didn’t spook us like last time. We had really good control of the game from that point and deservedly went in level at half time. The two goals we score are excellent.

“We shouldn’t turn our nose up at a point too often but I think the dressing room is disappointed. We thought we were in a position where we could have seen that game through and got the result.

“Once we got on top of the game we wanted to be able to see that out, and actually we didn’t feel under huge threat during that period of time. Even though we were struggling to get a bit of control of the game, we felt like their chances were very limited in that spell.

“We might defend the (equalising) goal a bit better but he’s finished it brilliantly.”

Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson was disappointed to see his side’s early lead slip but spoke highly of how they responded to going behind in order to extend their unbeaten run.

“It was a tough test for us. They’ve had some good results here, and a winning mentality when you get promoted. That can take you a long way. They’ve got some threats as well.

“We started the game well, scored a goal and looked a threat. Then we gave them an opportunity to get back into it. Obviously it’s a fantastic strike from the lad (May), and then you make sure that you match their endeavour and energy.

“Paddy Lane’s come on and effected the game and you want your subs to be able to do that. He’s come up with a fantastic goal.

“Our lads are adaptable and versatile, they can change the shape and know what they’re doing at any point of a game. That resulted in us getting a point today.

“They showed immense spirit and character again today. Some other teams would have crumbled when you’re under that pressure.”

