Dagenham cruise to victory over Solihull

Two penalties helped Dagenham continued to push for top spot in the National League with a 5-1 win against Solihull.

A dominant Daggers performance saw goals from Josh Walker, Scott Wilson, Mauro Vilhete and a brace from Paul McCallum.

Both sides saw plenty of the ball early on and James Ball, a very early substitute for the injured Danny Newton, made an impact 25 minutes in when he scored from a Joe Sbarra cross.

The Daggers found an equaliser 10 minutes later as McCallum fired home from close range.

The home side were awarded a penalty three minutes later when Walker was pulled down in the box and he converted, sending Ryan Boot the wrong way.

Solihull had chances to equalise in the second half through Tyrone Williams and Ball but they were unable to find the net.

Scott Wilson continued the scoring for Dagenham in the 76th minute after being set up by Mo Sagaf and four minutes later, Mauro Vilhete headed home a Myles Weston cross.

McCallum finished the game off in the 90th minute from another penalty.