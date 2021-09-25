Super sub Daniel Udoh snatches Shrewsbury victory

Substitute Daniel Udoh’s first league goal of the season earned Shrewsbury a 2-1 comeback victory over AFC Wimbledon.

Udoh headed in Luke Leahy’s cross for a 67th-minute winner, shortly after his introduction for Sam Cosgrove.

Leahy was certainly instrumental in Town’s first win since August 28 and second of the campaign.

The former Bristol Rovers defender netted for the first time in his Shrews career, heading in Elliott Bennett’s right-wing cross.

Leahy’s 41st-minute goal cancelled out the Dons’ 33rd-minute opener from Watford loanee Dapo Mebude.

Shrewsbury blundered over a rehearsed free-kick at one end and moments later Mebude finished off a rapid break by Ayoub Assal and Luke McCormick’s pass at the other.

Defeat for Mark Robinson’s side was their third in a row and second in successive league matches following a four-game unbeaten run.

Substitute Jack Rudoni headed wide as the Dons pressed for an equaliser. But Shrewsbury, now three games unbeaten, held firm for a victory that lifted them out of the relegation zone.