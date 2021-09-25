Torquay leave it late to battle back for point at Chesterfield

Two late goals from Armani Little and Tom Lapslie helped Torquay to a 2-2 draw at Chesterfield to knock the Spireites off the top of the National League.

The home side looked to have secured both points courtesy of two second-half goals from striker Kabongo Tshimanga but they were undone in stoppage time.

The Spireites were held goalless in the first half, although they had the better chances thanks largely to the efforts of Tshimanga, who created chances for Jak McCourt and Stefan Payne.

Goalkeeper Scott Loach pulled off two fine saves from Klaidi Lolos just before the break to keep the visitors out and Tshimanga took centre stage in the second half.

On 59 minutes winger Calvin Miller was allowed to run at the Torquay defence and fired in a low cross which goalkeeper Shaun MacDonald could not hold and the former Boreham Wood forward was on hand to tap the ball into the net.

George Carline then had his header saved by MacDonald on 74 minutes and Tshimanga was once more in the right place to grab his second.

Midfielder Little fired a shot past Loach on 89 minutes which looked little more than consolation but his corner in the fifth minute of stoppage time found Lapslie at the near post and he slotted home the equaliser.