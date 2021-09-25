Grimsby extend unbeaten start despite draw at Maidenhead

A Kane Ferdinand equaliser cancelled out Erico Sousa’s opener as Maidenhead and Grimsby drew 1-1 at York Road.

A tight first half could not separate the two sides who were deadlocked heading into half-time.

Maidenhead’s second-half defensive resistance finally broke when Sousa slotted the ball in at the far post to put the visitors in front in the 73rd minute.

The hosts drew level through Ferdinand with seven minutes to play to end their run of four straight defeats.

Grimsby were unable to find a winner but have stretched their unbeaten start to the season to seven games and sit third in the Vanarama National League table.