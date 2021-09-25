Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Simon Weaver wants to attract more fans to Harrogate with entertaining football

By Press Association
September 25 2021, 10.38pm
Simon Weaver wants to attract more fans (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Simon Weaver wants to attract more fans (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Harrogate manager Simon Weaver has admitted his team must up the entertainment levels if they are going to attract bigger crowds to Wetherby Road.

The high-flying Sulphurites were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at home to a Stevenage side who are now without a win in nine games.

A crowd of 1,667 watched the contest with Weaver wanting to see greater attacking adventure from his side to get more fans through the turnstiles for future contests.

He did concede, however, that the result represented a point gained from his team’s “worst performance of the season” after the visitors had seen efforts from Brad Barry, Jamie Reid and Bruno Andrade cleared off the line.

The Harrogate chief reasoned: “They slowed the game down a bit and, whilst I understand why they would do that, it has to be nipped in the bud by the officials.

“But we also have to be brighter in games like this, because the only way we are going to grow support in the area is to play attacking football and that’s what we want to do.

“I expected a lot more from us and it was our worst performance of the season. We didn’t back ourselves on the ball enough and Stevenage snuffed us out.

“We can also count ourselves lucky because we needed goal-line clearances to get a point at home. Everybody knows we like to have an energetic approach to games and we had two days off this week after our game at Crawley on Tuesday, but it’s how you rest and how you come back from the rest and we demand intensity, which we didn’t get after the first 10 minutes of this match.

“We didn’t show any composure or trickery and I thought Scott Cuthbert was dominant for them at the back. They were resilient, which is credit to them.

“They also caused us a few problems with balls into the box that we didn’t deal with so, overall, it’s a point gained, because we let the performance fizzle out in front of our fans.”

Veteran centre-back Rory McArdle was replaced as a precautionary measure at half-time by Weaver, who explained: “Rory was feeling his groin and he’s too big a player for us to risk further damage.”

Stevenage boss Alex Revell agreed with Weaver about Cuthbert’s colossal presence, but also claimed with justification that his team should have left North Yorkshire celebrating their first victory since a 2-0 triumph at Bristol Rovers six weeks ago.

He said: “There was only one team that deserved to win the game and I don’t think anybody at the match could tell you any differently. We had three chances cleared off the line and the intensity of our game showed the togetherness of the players, which was great to see.

“I’m really proud of them, because Harrogate is a tough place to come and my players showed great energy and showed people what this means to them. Last week, when we lost 4-0 to Forest Green, they got questioned about the biggest thing you can in football – their spirit – but there were no questions about that this week.

“That game was a massive blip, because we’ve had lots of games that have been close, but this performance showed we are back. The fans who came here were brilliant and they left knowing that the players gave them everything.

“I thought Scott Cuthbert put in one of the best performances I have seen from him in a very long time. He was outstanding.

“Luke Armstrong is a real handful and we were playing a team who everybody talks about for their energy, desire and intensity, but we more than matched that. We also defended their set-pieces well, because they are a real threat from them.”

