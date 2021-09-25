Stockport come from behind to beat Wrexham By Press Association September 25 2021, 11.10pm Paddy Madden opened his account for the season with the equaliser against Wrexham (Martin Rickett/PA) Goals from Paddy Madden and Ryan Rydel helped Stockport come from a goal behind to beat Wrexham 2-1 at Edgeley Park. Wrexham hit the lead in just the second minute through Paul Mullin when he dinked the keeper after he latched onto a long ball from goalkeeper Rob Lainton. The hosts drew level just after half-time when Madden got onto the end of a corner and powered it into the back of the net to open his account for the season. Phil Parkinson’s men fell behind with 10 minutes to go when Ryan Croasdale’s first-time effort was deflected into the path of Rydel, who tapped in from close range. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Tom Whelan scores two penalties as Eastleigh come from behind to beat Woking Marcus Dinanga strike sees Altrincham halt Notts County’s unbeaten start It wasn’t a champagne performance from us – Motherwell boss Graham Alexander Barrow come from behind to beat Newport