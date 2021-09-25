Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Salford leave it late to snatch draw with Northampton

By Press Association
September 25 2021, 11.31pm
Ash Eastham salvaged a point for Salford (Nick Potts/PA)
Ash Eastham salvaged a point for Salford (Nick Potts/PA)

Captain Ash Eastham grabbed a dramatic injury-time equaliser as Salford twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with high-flying Northampton.

Cobblers substitute Mitch Pinnock looked to have headed the winner for Town before Eastham got on the end of an Ash Hunter cross to rescue the Ammies.

Salford could have led inside two minutes when Town goalkeeper Liam Roberts reacted well to keep out Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Instead the Cobblers struck first when Paul Lewis headed home after captain Fraser Horsfall flicked on a Sam Hoskins long throw.

Salford were level when midfielder Matty Lund arrowed a stunning half-volley into the top corner midway through the first half.

The home side dominated possession and were the better side after the break.

Northampton survived a desperate goalmouth scramble early in the second period to keep Salford out and then struck against the run of play. Aaron McGowan swung over a hanging cross and Salford stopper Tom King was unable to keep out Pinnock’s header from close range.

Northampton looked to have seen out the win to go second in the table until Eastham rose highest to equalise again and relieve some of the pressure on boss Gary Bowyer.

