Darren Moore stands by his man after late error costs Owls victory at Ipswich

By Press Association
September 25 2021, 11.35pm
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has backed his goalkeeper (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore was full of praise for Bailey Peacock-Farrell – despite his goalkeeper gifting a 90th-minute equaliser to Ipswich at Portman Road.

The Owls side were leading by the only goal, struck brilliantly by Dennis Adeniran, when – with time running out the keeper failed to spot a lurking Macauley Bonne behind him in the penalty area.

The striker robbed Peacock-Farrell of the ball and pulled it back to Scott Fraser, who squared for substitute Conor Chaplin to steer the ball into the net and secure a 1-1 draw.

Moore felt the noise of the Town fans may have contributed to Peacock-Farrell’s glaring mistake but said he had been brilliant for the team and was destined to be a Premier League goalkeeper.

Moore said: “What’s happened has happened but we are 100 per cent behind him (Peacock-Farrell).

“He has been absolutely terrific in everything that he has been doing, there have been one or two things that he thought he would have done better at but he can only learn from them.

“If you analyse his game he has been absolutely superb, he’s been absolutely tops.”

Bonne had a wonderful opportunity to give Ipswich an early lead but with just Peacock-Farrell to beat he shot tamely at him before the Owls took the lead in the 27th minute through a brilliant volley by Adeniran.

Moore continued: “We talk about the first half and Macauley Bonne has gone straight through and he (Peacock-Farrell) has saved us. The positives far outweigh the negatives and he has been absolutely terrific.

“The crowd is noisy and deafening. It’s happened and it won’t be the last (time), he’s a top, top goalkeeper who I firmly believe will play in the Premier League and play regularly in the Premier League, that’s how I highly rate this young man.”

Meanwhile, Ipswich boss Paul Cook said: “Probably both teams will be happy with the result and both teams are going to get stronger without a shadow of a doubt, there was some good players on the pitch.

“I thought it was an excellent football match, (and a) fantastic crowd, both sets of supporters played their part in a fantastic atmosphere and the game was always on a knife-edge.

“Sheffield have got some excellent players, Ipswich have got some excellent players and I think I thought we probably deserved to win but I know I might be a bit biased on that.

“To get a point from a very strong team…I think our supporters can see signs that we are still growing, we are getting stronger.”

Referee Andy Davies turned down what appeared to be a foul in the penalty area on Liam Palmer by Matt Penney before the hosts equalised in the dying moments.

