Ben Garner pleased with Swindon’s display in draw with Colchester

Swindon boss Ben Garner felt his side’s performance in the goalless draw at home to Colchester was their best of the season.

The Robins had the better chances but could not turn one point into three.

Garner said: “The only disappointment is not winning the game. Performance wise it was very, very good – probably our best of the season. I thought the tempo we played at was excellent.

“If we got one, we probably would’ve got more because they would’ve had to come out but I’m really pleased with the performance and if we keep playing like that we’ll win plenty of games.

“We had loads of opportunities around the box and we didn’t make the right decisions sometimes. We’ve got into enough areas to win the game and the only disappointment is that it’s one point instead of three.”

The home side had a lot more of the play but a combination of impressive Colchester defending, some decent Shamal George saves and Swindon letting themselves down in the final third saw the two sides share the spoils.

Most of Swindon’s opportunities were wasted with good moves ending with passes being astray but they did manage to test George, most notably when he had to dive to his right to brilliantly deny left-back Ellis Iandolo from the edge of the box.

Jack Payne was also denied by George with a close-range sliding effort while Colchester only had sniffs in front of goal, such as Brendan Wiredu and Alan Judge both clearing the crossbar from range in the first half.

It was much the same story for Swindon with Kaine Kesler-Hayden and Alex Gilbert both shooting over while Tyreece Simpson nodded a Kesler-Hayden cross over the bar from six yards.

Colchester are now five league games unbeaten away from home.

Assistant manager Alex Dyer said: “It is a great point for the club.

“We could have had all three because we created chances, especially in the first half

“The first half was even and both teams had chances, we dug in and worked hard, our shape was good.

“Cole Skuse was outstanding, he is like that every week, he marshals it very well

“We are five games away unbeaten because we work hard. We just have to put it right at home which we will do. We are comfortable – every man knows what they are doing to a tee. They work hard for each other and we got the result.”