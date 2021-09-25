Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Billy Sharp seals win for Sheffield United over Derby after Kelle Roos red card

By Press Association
September 26 2021, 12.21am
Billy Sharp held his nerve from 12 yards (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Billy Sharp held his nerve from 12 yards (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Sheffield United recorded a 1-0 victory over 10-man Derby following a late penalty from Billy Sharp.

Goalkeeper Kelle Roos was sent off in the 57th minute for a foul on Sharp and the Rams looked to be holding out for a point until the Blades striker kept his cool from 12 yards at the death.

Slavisa Jokanovic made one change to his side that defeated Hull in their last league outing, with Oliver Norwood replacing the injured Sander Berge.

Wayne Rooney remained with the same line-up which saw his Derby side defeat Stoke last weekend.

The first chance of the game fell to the Blades when John Fleck picked the ball up at the edge of the area and got a long-range shot off which Roos saved comfortably.

Sharp found himself through on goal after George Baldock played a ball over the Rams defence, but his effort went just wide of the right post.

Derby went close as Phil Jagielka met Louie Sibley’s corner with a looping header back across goal which rattled the crossbar. Tom Lawrence’s follow-up effort was saved and eventually cleared.

Baldock found Sharp once again with a well-executed cross, but his headed effort went wide.

A cross from Lee Buchanan caused the United defence problems as a knock down from Sibley set up Lawrence whose volley was blocked. The ball then fell to Sam Baldock on his left foot and his volleyed attempt skimmed past the right post.

Graeme Shinnie troubled Robin Olsen with a powerful shot outside of the Blades box, but the goalkeeper did well to stop the effort.

In the 56th minute, Derby goalkeeper Roos was given a straight red card. An excellent through ball from Norwood played in Sharp who was left one on one with the outcoming keeper, with Roos taking out Sharp on the edge of the area to give United a free-kick.

Morgan Gibbs-White struck the set-piece into the Rams wall.

Jokanovic made his first change in the 65th with Oli McBurnie replacing Norwood.

The Blades continued to create chances as Gibbs-White’s spectacular scissor kick went narrowly wide of the right post.

Gibbs-White whipped in a pinpoint cross from the right flank which found Iliman Ndiaye in the penalty area and his header went wide.

George Baldock drilled in a low cross from the right which met Enda Stevens at the other side of the box, but the substitute’s effort blazed over the bar.

In the 87th minute the Blades were awarded a penalty after Curtis Davies handled an incoming cross from Conor Hourihane and Sharp converted the penalty.

Lawrence rattled the near post with his shot from the left side of the box deep into stoppage time.

