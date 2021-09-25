Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Crawley extend unbeaten home run to five with win over Bradford

By Press Association
September 26 2021, 12.33am
Will Ferry (Martin Rickett/PA)
Will Ferry (Martin Rickett/PA)

Crawley extended their unbeaten home league run to five matches with a goal in each half from Will Ferry and Nick Tsaroulla giving them a 2-1 victory over Bradford.

Callum Cooke grabbed a late reply for Bradford who have now not won in their last five league games.

City, without six injured senior players, conceded a free-kick early on when Ferry was brought down by Oscar Threlkeld and recalled defender Ludwig Francillette put the ball wide after Jack Powell’s goal attempt was blocked.

Bantams leading scorer Andy Cook blazed over from 14 yards before directing a header over from a free-kick by Callum Cooke.

Midfielder Ferry, on loan from Southampton, struck to put Crawley ahead six minutes before the break by stabbing in a free-kick from Jake Hessenthaler for his first goal in senior football.

Reds keeper Glenn Morris preserved the advantage by parrying a header by Yann Songo’o before Francillette headed against the post at the other end.

City looked more purposeful after the interval and Threlkeld was inches away from converting a Gareth Evans cross.

City boss Derek Adams sent on substitutes Levi Sutton and Kian Scales but Tsaroulla doubled the lead on 73 minutes with a low shot from just inside the area.

Cooke  reduced the deficit eight minutes from time by firing in at the far post but City could not produce an equaliser.

