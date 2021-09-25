Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michael Appleton praises young Lincoln side for hanging on for win at Burton

By Press Association
September 26 2021, 12.46am
Lincoln boss Michael Appleton was delighted his side hung for a win at Burton (Richard Sellers/PA Images).
Lincoln boss Michael Appleton was full of praise for the character shown by his side as they hung on at the end to claim a 2-1 win at Burton Albion.

Goals early in each half from Lewis Fiorini and Anthony Scully gave City a 2-0 lead but Conor Shaughnessy’s late effort ensured a grandstand finish.

Appleton was delighted with how his team stood up to the late pressure with keeper Josh Griffiths making a superb save from Harry Chapman at the death to secure victory.

“I felt if we matched Burton’s character and commitment we would give ourselves a great chance of winning the game and that is what happened,” said Appleton.

“The end of the game was a bit tense and I’m just delighted with the way that we stood up to it.

“I can’t underestimate how young we were today and inexperienced as a group with so many of our experienced players injured and to come through something like that at the end of the game will stand them in really good stead.

“It feels like a six-pointer to me today in terms of the feeling at the end when the whistle goes because so many factors went against us today and during the week leading up to the game.

“When we played and played well we really looked the part and then we hang in and get blocks and Josh has been magnificent with a couple of saves in the game.”

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was left frustrated by his side’s mistakes and the home side are now without a win in six after winning the first three games of the league season.

“First half we gave them a leg-up by playing in midfield and allowing them to win the ball off us and punishing us,” said Hasselbaink.

“Second half you come out and they looked sharper in the first 10 minutes and they punished us again and then it is a mountain to climb.”

Hasselbaink admitted that he is trying to alter Albion’s approach to games but cutting out the mistakes is crucial.

“We are trying to change the way that we are playing but we are getting punished for making mistakes in our own half and we need to learn quick because we cannot keep on going behind,” he said.

