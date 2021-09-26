Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Troy Deeney rattles crossbar as Birmingham held to goalless draw by Preston

By Press Association
September 26 2021, 2.11am
Preston’s Jordan Storey battles with Birmingham’s Troy Deeney during the goalless draw in the Championship (Bradley Collyer/PA Images).
Troy Deeney was denied by the crossbar as Birmingham were forced to settle for a point from a goalless draw at home to Preston.

Birmingham went close in the sixth minutes when Dion Sanderson whipped in an inviting cross and Deeney’s diving header rattled the bar.

But the Blues could not build on their bright start with Preston eventually claiming a fourth straight draw in the league.

A clean sheet, at least, was welcome for Lee Bowyer’s men. They had conceded only three goals in their opening six games but then let in seven in their previous two defeats against Peterborough and Fulham.

Preston went into the game unbeaten in their last five league games and they moved into the fourth round of Carabao Cup with a 4-1 midweek win over Cheltenham.

Blues keeper Matija Sarkic saw an early clearance charged down by Sean Maguire, with the ball looping just over the bar and then Josh Earl, making his 50th Preston appearance, saw an effort pushed wide.

It was a frantic start and, after Deeney’s effort, Blues went close again on 12 minutes as Tahith Chong forced Daniel Iversen into a save.

After an initial glut of chances, clear openings became less frequent although Sepp Van den Berg saw a low shot comfortably taken by Sarkic on 21 minutes while the Blues keeper had to be alert to deny Emil Riis Jakobsen.

Harlee Dean blazed over at the other end after meeting a free-kick at the far post but the sides went into the break all square.

Preston received a huge let off just four minutes into the second half as Ben Whiteman cleared off the line as Jeremie Bela’s low cross struck Andrew Hughes. From the follow up, Iversen did well to parry away Maxime Colin’s goal-bound strike.

Bowyer made a double attacking change in a bid to find a way through the visiting defence, throwing on Lukas Jutkiewicz and Chuks Aneke for Deeney and Scott Hogan on 67 minutes.

Preston responded by bringing on Alistair McCann and Josh Murphy for Whiteman and Maguire.

But, if the substitutions were meant to inject some threat into the final stages, they failed to pay off with neither side able to find the all important winner.

