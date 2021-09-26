Troy Parrott on the spot as MK Dons beat Wycombe

Troy Parrott’s first-half penalty proved the difference as MK Dons edged out 10-man Buckinghamshire rivals Wycombe 1-0 at Stadium MK.

The on-loan Tottenham striker kept his cool to notch from the spot after Anthony Stewart was sent off, handing the Dons a fifth win in seven matches.

The visitors went close after only two minutes when Sam Vokes forced Dons keeper Andrew Fisher into a smart parry.

At the other end Parrott fired narrowly off target from the edge of the box.

Just before the half-hour mark Dons striker Scott Twine forced David Stockdale into an agile stop.

The Dons went ahead five minutes before half-time after Stewart was shown a straight red card for upending the onrushing Parrott in the box. Parrott hauled himself off the deck to coolly slot the resulting penalty past Stockdale, giving the Dons the lead just before the interval.

Twine almost doubled the Dons’ lead soon after the restart, while Stockdale was smartly down to keep another Parrott effort at bay.

Dons defender Harry Darling also headed just off target as the hosts bossed the second half.