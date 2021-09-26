Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ben Brereton Diaz hat-trick the highlight as Blackburn brush aside Cardiff

By Press Association
September 26 2021, 2.20am
Ben Brereton Diaz and Blackburn had a good afternoon (Richard Sellers/PA)
Ben Brereton Diaz and Blackburn had a good afternoon (Richard Sellers/PA)

Ben Brereton Diaz scored his first hat-trick for Blackburn in a 5-1 demolition of Cardiff in the Sky Bet Championship at Ewood Park.

The Chilean was the standout performer in an afternoon when Rovers were comprehensively the better side, set on their way in a ruthless first half that yielded three goals.

A composed finish by Sam Gallagher broke the deadlock before Brereton Diaz’s first-half brace, which could not have been more contrasting. His sumptuous volley just after the half hour doubled the advantage before he bundled home the third in added-time at the end of the first 45 minutes.

Tyrhys Dolan marked his 50th Rovers appearance with a well-taken fourth in the 53rd minute, before Sean Morrison’s headed consolation five minutes later.

However, Brereton Diaz notched his hat-trick at the end from the penalty spot to make it seven goals for the campaign – equalling his tally for last season.

Rovers remain in the top six after a fifth game without defeat, but were helped by a shocking display from Mick McCarthy’s men, who succumbed to their third successive defeat.

Gallagher and Brereton Diaz went close early on but Rovers were indebted to Ryan Nyambe, who cleared Morrison’s header off the line after the defender reacted quickest to Thomas Kaminski’s initial save from Aden Flint.

Rovers went in front after 24 minutes when Gallagher beat the offside trap to latch onto John Buckley’s pass, before controlling instantly and calmly slotting beyond Dillon Phillips.

It was almost 2-0 in the 30th minute when Daniel Ayala’s thumping header cannoned off the woodwork. However, the hosts did not have to wait long to  double the advantage as two minutes later Dolan’s inch-perfect cross was met by Brereton Diaz, who volleyed emphatically into the bottom left corner.

Gallagher fired wide soon after but the third came in the second minute of stoppage-time and it was a comedy of errors as Brereton Diaz was inadvertently played in by Will Vaulks. The striker’s mishit shot squirmed under Phillips but Curtis Nelson’s attempted clearance hit the Chilean forward and bounced in from close range.

The Cardiff supporters could not contain their anger at half-time and McCarthy rang the changes – but the visitors conceded a fourth soon in the 53rd minute when Brereton Diaz’s searching cross was beautifully cushioned by Gallagher for the onrushing Dolan, who took a touch before slotting beyond Phillips.

The shell-shocked visitors got themselves on the scoresheet five minutes later when Morrison found space to glance his second of the season into the far corner from six yards.

Although Kaminski had to tip over from Mark Harris, it was Rovers who added to their tally in the 90th minute when Phillips brought down Reda Khadra and Brereton Diaz placed his penalty into the bottom corner to round off a satisfying afternoon.

