Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Bristol Rovers hit late double to secure comeback win over Walsall

By Press Association
September 26 2021, 2.37am
Connor Taylor started the comeback (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Connor Taylor started the comeback (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Bristol Rovers scored two late goals to claim a first away win in nine months as they came from behind to win 2-1 at Walsall.

Kieran Phillips gave the Saddlers a half-time lead but Connor Taylor and substitute Sion Spence poked home from corners for Joey Barton’s Rovers.

Rovers went close to an early lead as Harry Anderson’s shot was brilliantly tipped wide by Walsall goalkeeper Carl Rushworth.

The Saddlers’ first threat saw Phillips cross for Brendan Kiernan, who side-footed over first time from 10 yards under pressure.

But the same combination broke the deadlock 32 minutes in, Kiernan sliding Phillips in to cut inside a defender and side-foot past Rovers keeper James Belshaw.

Walsall wasted chances to seal the points as Phillips and George Miller were both denied by Belshaw one on one.

They were made to pay on 79 minutes as Junior Brown’s near-post corner was flicked on for Taylor to stab home.

Spence turned home from three yards a minute into stoppage time before Ash Taylor blazed wide with a great chance to rescue a point for the Saddlers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier