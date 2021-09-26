Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steve Cooper takes charge for first time as Nottingham Forest draw with Millwall

By Press Association
September 26 2021, 3.48am
Steve Cooper took charge of Nottingham Forest for the first time against Millwall (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Nottingham Forest made an encouraging start under new manager Steve Cooper as they played out a 1-1 draw with Millwall at the City Ground.

Matt Smith’s towering header had put the visitors in front in the 32nd minute during a first half in which both sides had limited threat.

But seven minutes after the break, Max Lowe’s cross looped over the head of Millwall goalkeeper Bart Bialkowski and into the net off the inside of the far post.

Forest looked the more likely to win it amid a dramatic finale but the draw was a fair result, with striker Smith also having hit the bar for the visitors in the second half.

The home side made a bright start, with Lewis Grabban and Joe Lolley both only denied by last-gasp challenges in the box, as Cooper took charge for the first time following the departure of Chris Hughton.

When Djed Spence delivered a cross, Grabban managed to get on to the end of it but was denied by a strong save from Bialkowski.

The Millwall keeper and the Forest striker both needed lengthy treatment when they challenged for the ball after a Lolley long-range shot had been sent looping high into the air by a deflection.

Reds skipper Grabban, who was possibly feeling the impact of that earlier challenge, had to be replaced in the 27th minute, with Lyle Taylor coming on.

It was Millwall forward Smith who gave them the lead five minutes later in simple fashion. When Sheyi Ojo delivered a cross from the left, Smith rose powerfully to guide a header inside the post, with keeper Brice Samba a helpless onlooker.

A quick break then saw Brennan Johnson carry the ball to the edge of the Millwall box but, when he might have had a go, he unselfishly opted to pass to Taylor and the opportunity went begging.

Forest began the second half with Spence sprinting into space on the right and Johnson completely unmarked for a tap-in at the far post, but Spence could not pick out the pass.

The home side did draw level soon after though, in slightly fortunate circumstances, after Scott McKenna fed Lowe in space wide on the left. The wingback looped a cross towards the far post and it deceived Bialkowski completely before finding the top corner off the inside of the upright.

Forest then had a lucky escape when a poor ball out from keeper Samba led to Smith hammering a shot against the bar.

And there was almost a controversial moment when referee Jeremy Simpson did not stop play, despite getting in the way of a Forest pass on the edge of the box, with Millwall launching a quick attack which culminated in Samba saving a header from Smith.

Taylor had a shot blocked and Worrall forced a simple save from the rebound as the clock ticked down, with the home side looking the more likely to snatch victory.

Johnson also fired a superb ball right across goal, which somehow went unconverted, before Forest substitute Philip Zinckernagel put his effort narrowly wide as Millwall hung on for the point.

