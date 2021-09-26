Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kasey Palmer snatches point for Bristol City

By Press Association
September 26 2021, 3.48am
Kasey Palmer equalised for Bristol City (Simon Galloway/PA)
Kasey Palmer equalised for Bristol City (Simon Galloway/PA)

Kasey Palmer scored within three minutes of coming on as a substitute to earn Bristol City a battling 1-1 draw against Fulham at Ashton Gate.

The visitors took a 50th minute lead when half-time sub Neeskens Kebano crossed from the left and Harry Wilson nodded across goal for Aleksandar Mitrovic to head in from close range.

But City refused to buckle and Palmer volleyed home from a narrow angle in the 79th minute after Fulham goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga had done brilliantly to palm out Chris Martin’s shot.

The result extended City’s run without a home win to 15 games, but they took much credit from a committed performance against superior opponents.

Fulham, backed by a large contingent of travelling fans, made a strong start, with crosses that created several half-chances.

Bobby Decordova-Reid had a 23rd-minute shot blocked before Nahki Wells miskicked six yards out at the other end.

Both goalkeepers were brought into action as the interval approached, Gazzaniga saving low from Martin and City’s Dan Bentley diving to stop a similar effort from Josh Onomah.

Marco Silva made two changes at the break, sending on Kebano and Harrison Reed for Nathaniel Chalobah, who had been booked, and Onomah.

The decision paid quick dividends with Kebano setting up the opening goal.

Wilson was getting too much space on Fulham’s right and almost doubled their advantage when beating Bentley only to see his effort role agonisingly wide.

City boss Nigel Pearson responded by sending on Nathan Baker for Cameron Pring and moving Jay Dasilva forward to left wing-back, also replacing Tyreeq Bakinson with Joe Williams after 64 minutes.

It did not stop Wilson getting in behind the defence again in the 69th minute, only to dwell on his shot and allow Baker the chance to make a recovery tackle.

Wells and Baker headed inches over, Dasilva had a shot blocked and Williams fired wide from distance as City tried to stage a late rally.

But Fulham remained a threat and Bentley had to spread himself to save at the feet of Kebano.

Gazzaniga made two outstanding saves to deny Wells and Martin, but the second saw the ball drop for Palmer, who had replaced full-back George Tanner, to find the net.

Both sides had chances in a thrilling finale, Fulham being denied by the crossbar when Jean Michael Seri’s shot was deflected and Mitrovic twice shooting narrowly wide before also clipping the woodwork at the death.

