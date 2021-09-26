Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Thumping win had been coming – Sutton boss Matt Gray

By Press Association
September 26 2021, 4.19am
Sutton thumped Carlisle (George Sessions/PA)
Sutton thumped Carlisle (George Sessions/PA)

Delighted Sutton boss Matt Gray felt his side’s thumping win against helpless Carlisle had “been coming”.

It was a dominant performance as the hosts made it three straight home league wins and four in all competitions.

Donovan Wilson opened the scoring before two fine Alistair Smith strikes.

David Ajiboye added gloss to a fine team performance in the closing stages.

Chris Beech’s shell-shocked side ended with 10 men after Manasse Mampala was sent off.

“It’s a pleasing day and I think it has been coming with the amount of chances we’ve been creating,” Gray said.

“To get the first goal so early to then build on that and then have the second-half performance was really pleasing.

“We were so strong at home last year and certainly made it a fortress and we really want to do that again.

“It’s important that we get the crowd, which is growing, right behind us.

“The first few games were away and with the amount of travelling we had to do it was tough.

“We didn’t get what we deserved but we’re putting those performances and results in now and long may it continue.

“The first goal was massive. To get one so early was like how we were last season getting out of the traps.

“In all fairness I thought they caused us a few problems.

“The second goal was important and we got it at a great time. I didn’t feel overly under pressure but to score that second just before half-time was really pleasing.

“That 2-0 scoreline is a very tricky score and the third just gave us that breathing space.”

Carlisle have won just seven of their last 33 games and after a dismal run of just one win in their last seven, Beech admitted: “We have to take responsibility and not hide from the fact that it wasn’t good enough.

“We played okay at times but it wasn’t good enough.

“You watch the same game, you see the detail of the goals, you see how the game was played out so it was clear for everyone to see. We have to accept the fact that we haven’t done it today.

“Every team’s foundation is built on competing, not just Carlisle United. That’s for all teams in all leagues, at every level.

“Today we just have to accept the fact and we have to apologise because we’re better than that.

“We’ve got over 500 people here watching us play. We have to take responsibility for that.

“We have to accept criticism, no-one likes criticism but you have to accept that too. Football doesn’t change too much. The industry’s about winning football matches.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier