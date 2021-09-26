Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Anthony Scully and Lewis Fiorini secure Lincoln win at Burton

By Press Association
September 26 2021, 4.22am
Anthony Scully grabbed Lincoln’s second goal in a 2-1 win at Burton (Tim Goode/PA Images).
Lewis Fiorini and Anthony Scully fired home early in each half to give injury-hit Lincoln City a precious 2-1 win at Burton Albion

Fiorini fired Lincoln ahead in the 10th minute advancing from midfield unchallenged to find the bottom corner of Ben Garratt’s net from outside the area.

Albion had an immediate opportunity to equalise when Joe Powell sent Daniel Jebbison through on goal but the Sheffield United loanee fired just wide from the edge of the box.

Hakeeb Adelekun should have doubled City’s lead on 28 minutes blasting over the bar at the far post from Fiorini’s cross.

Albion’s Conor Shaughnessy was denied by Imps keeper Josh Griffiths, the defender’s header cleared away by the keeper’s leg.

In a frantic start to the second half Jebbison saw a close-range header blocked on the line from a corner before Lincoln raided forwards and Regan Poole’s deflected cross was fired home by Scully at the far post.

Albion pressed but their only reward was a scrambled finish from Shaughnessy four minutes from time after Tom Hamer’s shot was blocked.

