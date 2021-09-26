Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Harrogate held to draw by resolute Stevenage

By Press Association
September 26 2021, 5.17am
Harrogate hosted Stevenage (Nigel French/PA)
Stevenage kept their first clean sheet in nine winless matches to hold high-flying Harrogate to a 0-0 draw at Wetherby Road.

The hosts struggled all afternoon to break down a determined home defence, marshalled well by uncompromising skipper Scott Cuthbert.

In the early stages, Harrogate’s six-goal top scorer Luke Armstrong called goalkeeper Joseph Anang into action with a stinging 15-yard shot.

But, despite having netted just one first-half goal in their last eight away contests, it was Stevenage who went closest to opening the scoring before the break.

First, Brad Barry’s downward header beat Mark Oxley in the home goal but was cleared off the line by Connor Hall.

Then, Jamie Reid sprinted clear through the right channel and his shot hit the inside of Oxley’s near post before bouncing across the goal where Ryan Fallowfield was able to hook the ball away.

Armstrong went on to steer a Fallowfield cross off target from four yards on the stroke of half-time.

The second period subsequently fizzled out as a contest with neither side showing the necessary quality to warrant maximum points.

