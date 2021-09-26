Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sam Nombe earns point for Exeter as Hartlepool’s perfect home record ends

By Press Association
September 26 2021, 5.29am
Sam Nombe struck again for Exeter (Tess Derry/PA)
Hartlepool dropped their first home points of the season as they were pegged back in a 1-1 draw with Exeter.

Pools’ return to the EFL had seen them win four in a row at Victoria Park – but the Grecians put an end to that.

The visitors, seven games without defeat themselves, gave as good as they got.

Pools started on the front foot and on 12 minutes defender Neill Byrne sent a free header into goalkeeper Cameron Dawson.

On 25 minutes, Pools took the lead. Luke Molyneux took a cross-field ball on the right wing, cut inside and curled a low shot around and across Dawson.

But, after Jevani Brown blazed over for the visitors, they levelled on 41 minutes. A cross by the impressive Jake Caprice was nodded in from close range by Sam Nombe.

Pools looked the likelier side to win it in the second-half. Mike Fondop was twice close to connecting in front of goal and Matty Daly had a shot saved.

