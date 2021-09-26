Alistair Smith scores twice as Sutton thump 10-man Carlisle

Alistair Smith bagged the first brace of his career as Sutton made it three straight home wins with a 4-0 win against 10-man Carlisle.

Donovan Wilson set the hosts on their way when he bundled home the opener after just four minutes.

Matt Gray’s fast starters almost had a second inside 10 minutes when David Ajiboye hit a post.

At the other end, Sutton goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis did well to keep out Brennan Dickenson’s snapshot.

But the hosts got a deserved second when Smith’s instinctive effort nestled in the bottom corner in the 38th minute.

Chris Beech’s Cumbrians were lucky not to be three down at the break when Joe Kizzi’s header was cleared off the line.

Bouzanis produced a fine save to keep out Jon Mellish and Magnus Norman pulled off a superb stop to keep out captain Craig Eastmond, before Smith put the game to bed with 20 minutes to go with a well-taken left-footed strike.

Shortly afterwards, Manasse Mampala, who had earlier been booked, was sent off for a reckless challenge on Kizzi.

And the dangerous Ajiboye got his reward as he added gloss to the scoreline with eight minutes to go.