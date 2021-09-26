Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Livingston boss tips Hearts for top-four finish

By Press Association
September 26 2021, 9.43am
Livingston manager David Martindale is impressed by Hearts (Jane Barlow/PA)
Livingston manager David Martindale admits he expects Hearts to finish in the cinch Premiership top four this season after watching his team fall to a 3-0 defeat at Tynecastle on Saturday.

The Lions failed to lay a glove on the Gorgie side in going down to goals from Michael Smith, Liam Boyce – from the penalty spot – and Alex Cochrane in a one-sided affair.

In a difficult start to the season, Livingston have already faced champions Rangers, Celtic, whom they beat last Sunday, Hibernian, Aberdeen and now Hearts and Martindale fully believes the latter will be challenging for European places this term.

He explained: “I think Aberdeen will still be in and around but I think you can see the top four.

“I think you will be looking at Rangers, Celtic and Hearts and Hibs will be a toss of a coin. That’s your top four in my opinion.

“Fifth and sixth I think Aberdeen will be there and it will be a fight between St Johnstone, Dundee United and maybe even ourselves. But I think it will be a flip of a coin.

“But I think the top four are breaking away. I think there’s a clear divide.

“I think six or seven teams are playing for 10 upwards. It is a tough league this year, and I think the bigger teams have got stronger.

“I have found it really difficult this time. Hearts and Hibs have kicked on, in my opinion and Rangers and Celtic away from home have always been difficult.

“But I think there is a clear divide in the league now. You can see how the league is going.”

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson was delighted with the performances of Barrie McKay and Cammy Devlin.

Both players hit the ground running following their recent arrivals, with McKay involved in two of the goals and Devlin making his full debut.

Neilson admits Hearts’ start to the campaign suggests the summer transfer window has been a successful one.

The 41-year-old, whose side remain just one point adrift of leaders Rangers at the summit, said: “When I came in at the start of last season we had the oldest squad in the Championship and the plan was to get the squad a lot younger and more energetic, more mobile.

“The recruitment’s been really good this year.  Hearts in the Premiership…you’re far more appealing than when you’re Hearts in the Championship.

“We’ve managed to recruit the right players, the right types of players. It’s nice to be where we are but we’re only seven games in and how we respond to the lows will be the next question.”

