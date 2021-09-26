Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Upbeat Paul McGowan sees Dundee’s fortunes improving

By Press Association
September 26 2021, 2.01pm
Dundee’s Paul McGowan, left, tussles with Rangers goalscorer Joe Aribo at Dens Park. (Jane Barlow/PA)
Dundee’s Paul McGowan, left, tussles with Rangers goalscorer Joe Aribo at Dens Park. (Jane Barlow/PA)

Paul McGowan will not allow himself to get despondent about Dundee being bottom of the cinch Premiership after seven games because he is adamant his team are too good to remain there much longer.

The Dens Park side suffered a seventh league game in a row without a win this term when they lost narrowly to champions Rangers after Joe Aribo’s first-half goal proved decisive.

However, McGowan insists Dundee have a strong squad and are playing far better than their results suggest.

He said: “If we keep playing the way we’re playing… I’ve been here for seven years and I’ve been involved in hard times. But I’m not down just now.

“The boys are not down because we know it will come and the goals will start to come.

“It’s been tough but you can see the fans are sticking with us. You can’t ask for more. We’re creating big chances and not taking them, and being sucker punched.

“It was a great goal by Rangers but we didn’t take our chances. We have a proper team in there and it’s the best squad I’ve been involved with.”

The game’s most pivotal moment came in the 58th minute when Dundee were awarded a penalty after Jon McLaughlin fouled Paul McMullan in the box. The Rangers goalkeeper was shown only a yellow card when the hosts felt he should have been sent off, and he subsequently saved Jason Cummings’ spot-kick.

McGowan said: “I think he should have been (sent off) because wee Paul was going to tap it in. He’s knocked it by him by about five yards. That goes against us as well and he saves the penalty.

“I feel for the boys because we put so much into the game. We need to keep our heads up and the results will turn.”

The game marked Rangers captain James Tavernier’s 300th appearance for the club since he arrived in 2015 when they were in the Championship.

He told Rangers TV: “300 games is a lot of games. It feels like they’ve come fast. It’s about the overall team progression we’ve had since I’ve been here. We’re reaching new heights and always demanding and wanting better from each other.

“It’s been some journey. It’s been a roller-coaster. We’ve had last season where we were successful in the league but we want to improve on that and try to get into the Champions League next season and be better in the domestic cups.

“We’re always hungry for more. It’s been a great journey but there’s loads more to go. I can’t wait to see what the future brings.”

