Kyle Benedictus brace boosts Raith above Partick Thistle

A double from Kyle Benedictus helped Raith to a 3-2 victory over Partick Thistle in the cinch Championship.

Dario Zanatta opened the scoring in the 21st minute, with Benedictus doubling the advantage in the 63rd minute and then grabbing his second 14 minutes later.

Kyle Turner pulled one back for Thistle four minutes from the end, and Zak Rudden grabbed a second right at the death, but this was Rovers’ day.

The result lifts them above their opponents into fourth in the table, with the visitors slipping to a third successive defeat.