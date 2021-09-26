Kyle Benedictus brace boosts Raith above Partick Thistle By Press Association September 26 2021, 5.13pm Kyle Benedictus scored twice for Raith Rovers (Jeff Holmes/PA) A double from Kyle Benedictus helped Raith to a 3-2 victory over Partick Thistle in the cinch Championship. Dario Zanatta opened the scoring in the 21st minute, with Benedictus doubling the advantage in the 63rd minute and then grabbing his second 14 minutes later. Kyle Turner pulled one back for Thistle four minutes from the end, and Zak Rudden grabbed a second right at the death, but this was Rovers’ day. The result lifts them above their opponents into fourth in the table, with the visitors slipping to a third successive defeat. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers CEO Karen Macartney on Premiership plans, Stark’s Park facelift and women in football 3 Raith Rovers talking points after Thistle thriller: Spot-kick king Kyle Benedictus, ‘whipping’ Dario Zanatta and Hamilton deja vu Raith Rovers 3-2 Partick Thistle: Kyle Benedictus hits unlikely double as Dario Zanatta haunts former club Jota hits first Celtic goal in Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win over Raith